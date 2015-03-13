Preview: South Carolina at Georgia

Georgia may have already done enough to secure its first NCAA Tournament berth in four years, but the Bulldogs are taking nothing for granted. That is that mentality or Mark Fox’s team as it begins postseason play Friday against South Carolina in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament in Nashville. “That’s something we’re not sure of,” senior forward Nemanja Djurisic told reporters Tuesday. “We’d rather take care of our destiny and control what we can, and that’s winning the next game.”

Georgia certainly cannot take South Carolina lightly, as the Gamecocks won both meetings during the regular season and are riding a high after a dramatic victory over Ole Miss in the second round Thursday. After watching the Rebels take a lead on a dramatic four-point play with 3.3 seconds left, South Carolina stole a 60-58 win on Tyrone Johnson’s three free throws with 0.7 seconds to go. The Gamecocks survived a 30.4 percent effort from the floor to win its first two games in the tournament for the second straight season.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (17-15): The Gamecocks are not wowing anyone on the offensive end, continuing some of the struggles that hounded them during the regular season, but they have limited opponents to an average of 53.7 points over the course of a three-game winning streak. Ole Miss was forced into 21 turnovers after Missouri coughed it up 16 times in a loss to South Carolina in the first round Wednesday. Frank Martin’s team followed a similar pattern in last season’s event, picking up a relatively easy win in the first round and a two-point victory in the second round before it hit a wall, falling 59-44 to Tennessee in the quarterfinals.

ABOUT GEORGIA (20-10): The Bulldogs hope to have a more complete rotation when they hit the floor Friday after playing the finale of the regular season - a 64-61 win over Auburn - without second-leading scorer Kenny Gaines, who was out with a sprained left foot. In addition, fellow guard Juwan Parker is still working his way back from an Achilles injury that recently cost him 11 games. He played just 15 minutes and shot 1-of-6 against Auburn.

TIP-INS

1. Gamecocks F Michael Carrera has scored in double figures in four straight games after doing so once in his previous 13 contests.

2. Djurisic has scored at least 14 points in five consecutive games.

3. The winner meets either No. 2 seed Arkansas or No. 10 seed Tennessee in the semifinals Saturday.

PREDICTION: Georgia 67, South Carolina 60