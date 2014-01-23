FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia 97, South Carolina 76
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 23, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 4 years ago

Georgia 97, South Carolina 76

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia 97, South Carolina 76: Nemanja Djurisic exploded for 22 points as the Bulldogs improved to 4-1 in SEC play by ripping the visiting Gamecocks.

Djurisic had scored just 11 total points in the Georgia’s last three games, but finished 6-for-6 from the field, made three 3-pointers and also grabbed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-7, 4-1). Georgia shot 50 free throws in the contest, making 33 of them and scoring a season-high 97 points.

Sindarius Thornwell scored a career-high 26 points for South Carolina (7-11, 0-5). The Gamecocks put four players in double figures, with Brenton Williams chipping in 18.

Georgia used a 9-2 run in the opening minutes to establish an early lead, and the Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas to take a 45-34 lead to the break. Djurisic broke out of his funk from the outset, making 3-of 3 from the field and 6-of-6 from the line in the opening frame for 13 points.

The Bulldogs ripped off a 13-2 spurt capped by consecutive Djurisic 3-pointers that extended the lead to 64-42 early in the second half. The lead ballooned as high as 21 on multiple occasions, but the Gamecocks cut the deficit to 14 points on Williams’ 3-pointer with about three minutes left before Georgia scored 10 of the game’s final 13 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia G Charles Mann was whistled for a flagrant foul after elbowing a Gamecocks player early in the second half. … Georgia improved to 10-0 when outrebounding opponents, winning the battle on the glass 39-27. … Georgia has won eight straight at home.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.