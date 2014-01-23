Georgia 97, South Carolina 76: Nemanja Djurisic exploded for 22 points as the Bulldogs improved to 4-1 in SEC play by ripping the visiting Gamecocks.

Djurisic had scored just 11 total points in the Georgia’s last three games, but finished 6-for-6 from the field, made three 3-pointers and also grabbed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-7, 4-1). Georgia shot 50 free throws in the contest, making 33 of them and scoring a season-high 97 points.

Sindarius Thornwell scored a career-high 26 points for South Carolina (7-11, 0-5). The Gamecocks put four players in double figures, with Brenton Williams chipping in 18.

Georgia used a 9-2 run in the opening minutes to establish an early lead, and the Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas to take a 45-34 lead to the break. Djurisic broke out of his funk from the outset, making 3-of 3 from the field and 6-of-6 from the line in the opening frame for 13 points.

The Bulldogs ripped off a 13-2 spurt capped by consecutive Djurisic 3-pointers that extended the lead to 64-42 early in the second half. The lead ballooned as high as 21 on multiple occasions, but the Gamecocks cut the deficit to 14 points on Williams’ 3-pointer with about three minutes left before Georgia scored 10 of the game’s final 13 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia G Charles Mann was whistled for a flagrant foul after elbowing a Gamecocks player early in the second half. … Georgia improved to 10-0 when outrebounding opponents, winning the battle on the glass 39-27. … Georgia has won eight straight at home.