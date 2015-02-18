South Carolina 64, Georgia 58: Duane Notice and Tyrone Johnson each scored 17 points as the visiting Gamecocks hung on to hand the Bulldogs their second consecutive home loss.

The Gamecocks (13-12, 4-9 SEC) survived blowing a 21-point first-half lead, getting critical 3-pointers from Johnson and Notice in the final three minutes. Mindaugas Kacinas added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Johnson (4-of-7) and Notice (3-of-5) sparked South Carolina from 3-point range.

Charles Mann scored 17 points to lead Georgia (16-9, 7-6), which followed Saturday’s home loss to Auburn by shooting 8-of-24 from the field in the first half in trailing by 18 points at the break. Kenny Gaines added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who have lost four of their past six – starting with a loss at South Carolina on Jan. 31.

Johnson’s jumper midway through the half gave South Carolina a 51-41 lead but the Bulldogs ripped off 10 points in a row, tying the game at 51 on two Yante Maten free throws with 4:31 remaining. But Kacinas followed a Bulldogs turnover with a tip-in, Johnson buried a 3-pointer from the right wing to push South Carolina ahead 56-51 with 2:48 to go, and Notice’s 3-pointer with 1:07 left extended the lead to six.

The Gamecocks held Georgia scoreless for nearly six minutes early in the first half, riding a 20-2 run en route to a 34-13 advantage on Notice’s layup with just over 3 ½ minutes left before intermission. South Carolina led 41-23 at halftime and was up 18 points early in the second half before the Bulldogs heated up from 3-point range, hitting three of their first four attempts to draw within 45-36 on Taylor Echols’ 3-pointer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: South Carolina coach Frank Martin suspended F Demetrius Henry and G Shamiek Sheppard for the rest of the regular season due to conduct detrimental to the team; Georgia G J.J. Frazier (concussion) did not play. … South Carolina hit 7-of-13 3-point attempts in the first half but missed its first seven after the break. … Georgia shot just 5-of-10 from the free-throw line in the final five minutes.