Preview: South Carolina at Kentucky

Top-ranked Kentucky is one win away from equaling the best start in school history when it hosts South Carolina in Saturday’s SEC play. The 1953-54 Wildcats won all 25 games they played, and Kentucky is in position to match after fighting off LSU for a 71-69 victory on Tuesday. The Gamecocks don’t have the talent to match the Wildcats and will have to play significantly better than they did during a 58-43 home loss to Kentucky on Jan. 24.

South Carolina lost six of seven games before posting a 65-60 victory over Missouri on Tuesday. The Gamecocks committed just 10 turnovers – the fourth time they’ve had 10 or fewer miscues – and piled up 10 steals in a strong effort. The Wildcats were tested by LSU and survived a 21-2 second-half surge that saw their 13-point lead turn into a six-point deficit before finishing the game strong to record the victory.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (12-11, 3-8 SEC): Leading scorer Sindarius Thornwell (11.5) has scored in double digits in eight consecutive games after having 14 points and a season-best six assists against Missouri. “He was in attack mode, and I hope that permeates to some of the other guys on the team,” Gamecocks coach Frank Martin told reporters. Guard Duane Notice is second on the squad with an 11-point average, while guard Tyrone Johnson (9.6 points, team-best 3.5 assists) and forward Laimonas Chatkevicius (8.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, team-best 33 blocked shots) are solid contributors.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (24-0, 11-0): Forward Karl-Anthony Towns had a splendid effort against LSU with 12 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season but also drew the ire of Wildcats coach John Calipari for drawing a technical foul on a dunk. “The other thing I’m proud of Karl is he came back, and he grew up,” Calipari told reporters. “Big rebound, big steal, big basket, won the game. Now, I doubt ever in his life will he chin up on a basket ever again.” Guards Aaron Harrison (11.1) and Devin Booker (10.8) are the only players averaging double digits.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina pulled off a stunning 72-67 win over Kentucky during the 2013-14 season.

2. Harrison has been up and down in his last three games, scoring one point against Georgia, 23 versus Florida and two against LSU.

3. Gamecocks G Justin McKie (concussion) has missed five straight games.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 82, South Carolina 57