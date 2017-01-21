Preview: South Carolina at Kentucky

Fifth-ranked Kentucky hosts No. 24 South Carolina on Saturday in a clash of the only two remaining undefeated SEC teams in conference play as it appears the Wildcats' two biggest obstacles are their own lack of discipline and focus. Kentucky is coming off an 88-81 victory at Mississippi State on Tuesday - a score much closer because of poor shot selection at times and 16 turnovers, but the Gamecocks are expected to get the Wildcats' undivided attention with their ferocious defense.

“We just don’t let people get anything easy. ... I want us to play the right way for 40 minutes,'' South Carolina coach Frank Martin told reporters. "Not just let people walk around and be who they want to be. We want to make people uncomfortable.” Kentucky, which won its first three SEC home games this season by a combined 88 points, routed the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C., 89-62 last season in a physical contest that saw Wildcats coach John Calipari ejected after taking exception to South Carolina's rough style. The Gamecocks knocked No. 21 Florida from the conference unbeaten ranks with a 57-53 victory Wednesday, but must convert much better than the 29.4 percent from the field it did against the Gators if it is to hang with Kentucky. South Carolina is fifth in the nation in scoring defense (59.4 points per game) and second in field goal percentage defense (36.3) but hasn't faced an offense as potent as the Wildcats, who are third in the nation at 93.4 points.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (15-3, 5-0 SEC): Senior guard Sindarius Thornwell, who was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team last March, averages team bests of 18.2 points and 6.9 rebounds after scoring 20 on Wednesday. Sophomore guard PJ Dozier is the only other double-figure scorer at 14.6 points while sophomore forward Chris Silva (9.8) and senior guard Duane Notice (9.4) add scoring depth. The Gamecocks must take care of the ball if they are to entertain thoughts of pulling the upset as they've turned it over 57 times in the last three games and Kentucky is 27th in the nation in turnovers forced at 16.3 per game.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (16-2, 6-0): Freshman guard Malik Monk leads the SEC in scoring at 21.4 points per game despite scoring only 14 on Tuesday when he shot less than 40 percent from the field (5-for-14) for only the third time in his 18-game career. Freshman point guard De'Aaron Fox (16.7 points, SEC-most 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds) is on pace to break the school record for assists (246) set by Tyler Ulis last season. Freshman forward Wenyen Gabriel (5.9 points, 6.2 rebounds) scored 13 points against Mississippi State - reaching double figures for the first time in 11 games - and grabbed 24 rebounds in his last two contests.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats shot at least 50 percent from the field in the last six games - their longest such streak since 1983-84.

2. Kentucky boasts a scoring margin of plus-21.1 - third nationally - and is 203-3 under Calipari when leading by at least 10 points in a game.

3. The Wildcats lead the series 50-11 and won nine of the last 10 meetings, including five straight at Rupp Arena by an average of 24.6 points.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 93, South Carolina 68