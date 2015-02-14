At 25-0, Kentucky ties school record

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Coach John Calipari already had won 90 of 99 games when coaching a No. 1 team and his undefeated Wildcats weren’t about to spoil No. 100 Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena.

Jumping ahead by 20 points within the first 12 minutes, Kentucky cruised to a 77-43 victory over South Carolina before a sellout crowd of 24,305.

At 25-0, Kentucky (12-0 SEC) tied the school record for best start to a season. The 1954 team finished 25-0 behind two future Basketball Hall of Famers, Cliff Hagan and Frank Ramsey.

“I told (my players), ‘You just tied a record of the most storied program in history,'” Calipari said. “I‘m telling you: Winning is so much more fun than losing. You have no idea. Losing stinks.”

Junior forward Willie Cauley-Stein paced Kentucky with 14 points, hitting 6 of 10 shots, and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Aaron Harrison added 11 points, all in the first half, and sophomore center Dakari Johnson had a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds in just 21 minutes.

Sindarius Thornwell, a sophomore guard, paced South Carolina (12-12, 3-9) by scoring 20 of his team’s 43 points, though he made only 5 of 17 shots. No other player scored more than six.

“You’re not going to beat Kentucky with one guy trying and everyone else just waiting for the buzzer to sound,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said.

Earlier in the day, Calipari learned that he had been named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and his team seemed determined to validate that recognition by crushing South Carolina from the opening tip.

Kentucky opened the game by ripping out to a 26-6 lead with 8:20 remaining in the first half. Forward Karl-Anthony Towns scored the first six points of the game, Harrison scored eight points and Johnson added four.

Kentucky hit 60 percent of its shots (12 of 20) during that run. The Wildcats’ defense was equally impressive, limiting South Carolina to just 13.3 percent (2 of 15).

By halftime, Kentucky held a 43-18 advantage, marking the 15th time this season that the Wildcats held an opponent to fewer than 20 points in one half. South Carolina shot just 20.8 percent (5 of 24) and was outscored 24-4 in the paint by the taller Kentucky team.

“We didn’t put up much of a fight,” Martin said. “As soon as we got punched, we went down. If we’re not going to put up a fight, we’re not talented enough to play with a team like Kentucky.”

Kentucky shot 57 percent in the half, led by Harrison’s 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Eight players scored for Kentucky; Johnson had six points and seven rebounds.

One concern voiced by Calipari recently had been Kentucky’s inability to put teams away. In its previous outing, UK was up 13 on LSU but allowed the Tigers to rally and take a six-point lead before Kentucky battled back for a 71-69 win.

On Saturday, Kentucky’s 25-point halftime advantage grew to 30 points (50-20) six minutes into the second half as South Carolina missed its first 10 shots against the nation’s top-ranked field-goal-percentage defense. At that point, the Gamecocks were shooting just 16 percent.

Late in the half, Kentucky ripped off a 12-0 run, holding South Carolina scoreless for 4:15 as the Gamecocks’ shooting sank to 9 of 50 (18 percent). It was during that stretch that Kentucky opened its largest lead, 72-33, with just over four minutes remaining.

“We needed to play in a game like this,” Calipari said. “We played well. Offensively we were really good. We played with great energy. We’re a good team. Duh!”

NOTES: Saturday’s game marked the second time UK and South Carolina have met this season. Kentucky won 58-43 in Columbia, S.C., on Jan. 24. ... Kentucky is 26-2 vs. South Carolina in Lexington. ... Coach Frank Martin arrived at South Carolina from Kansas State with a .684 win percentage (117-54). His 40-50 record with the Gamecocks has dropped that by more than eight points, to .602.