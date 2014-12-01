Preview: South Carolina at Marshall

Frank Martin left a successful Kansas State program for a rebuilding project at South Carolina. After going 28-38 in his first two years, Martin and his troops are off to an uneven start in 2013-14 and look to take a step forward Monday when they visit Marshall in their first true road contest. The Gamecocks dropped the final two games of the Charleston Classic against mid-majors Charlotte and Akron but snapped the brief skid Wednesday with an 89-75 win over UNC Asheville. Laimonas Chatkevicius led the way against UNC Asheville with career highs of 17 points and 13 rebounds after being inserted as a starter for the first time this season. Marshall, under first-year coach Dan D‘Antoni, the brother of former NBA coach Mike D‘Antoni, is coming off a 29-percent shooting effort in a 68-59 loss to Cleveland State on Friday. Ryan Tyler had 19 points and nine rebounds in defeat.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (3-3): Chatkevicius is averaging 9.2 points on 50-percent shooting and leads the team with seven rebounds per game. The Gamecocks are only as good as their talented group of guards, led by 6-5 Sindarius Thornwell, an All-SEC Freshman team member a season ago who leads the team in scoring (13.5) and steals (2.5), but is just 7-of-34 from the arc. Fellow starting guards Tyrone Johnson and Duane Notice combine for 17 points and 6.5 assists while freshman point guard Marcus Stroman is averaging 7.0 points and 4.3 assists in 25 minutes per game off the bench.

ABOUT MARSHALL (3-3): D‘Antoni’s squad has dropped three straight after opening with wins over Jacksonville State, Savannah State and West Virginia Tech. The Thundering Herd will be without starting forward Shawn Smith (12.0 points) for the second straight game due to a left shoulder injury. Taylor (16.8 points, 10.3 rebounds) is one of nine players in the country averaging at least 16 points and 10 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina leads the all-time series 4-2 after a 92-65 win over the Thundering Herd last December in Columbia.

2. The Gamecocks struggle from beyond the arc, shooting 30.3 percent on 16.5 attempts per game.

3. The Gamecocks are outrebounding opponents by 8.7 per game. Reserve F Mindaugas Kacinas ranks 15th in the country with an offensive rebound percentage of 19.1.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 77, Marshall 61