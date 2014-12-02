(Updated: CORRECTS Notice FG attempts in graph 2 CORRECTS “two-minute” to “1:50” in graph 4 CORRECTS Marshall FG attempts in graph 4 CORRECTS to 1-of-14 in note 1)

South Carolina 77, Marshall 59: Duane Notice scored a career-high 27 points and Laimonas Chatkevicius added 13 of his 15 points in the first half as the Gamecocks cruised against host Marshall.

Notice shot 10-of-19 from the field and added four assists and Justin McKie scored 12 off the bench for South Carolina (4-3), which has won two straight games. Sindarius Thornwell added 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Gamecocks held the Thundering Herd to 28.6 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers.

Ryan Taylor had 11 points and three steals for Marshall (3-4), which has dropped four straight. Austin Loop added 10 points and Justin Edmonds scored nine - all in the second half.

South Carolina scored 11 points in 1:50 span - the first five by Notice - to take a commanding 13-3 lead and pushed the edge to 22-7 on a 3-pointer from Chatkevicius midway through the half. Notice knocked down a 3-pointer to push the lead to 34-11 before the Gamecocks settled for a 39-20 lead at the half while holding Marshall to 5-of-29 shooting.

Chatkevicius had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Notice had 13 points, a pair of 3-pointers, four assists and two steals in the opening 20 minutes. Notice hit a jumper and a layup during an 8-0 run midway through the second half to push the lead to 24 and Marshall got no closer than 14 after that.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marshall shot 1-of-14 from the arc in the first half and finished 5-of-26. … The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 5-2 with their first win in Huntington. … The Gamecocks made 13-of-24 free throws.