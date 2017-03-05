Saiz carries Mississippi past South Carolina

Sebastian Saiz had 21 points and 15 rebounds and Breein Tyree added 18 points to lead Ole Miss to a 75-70 victory over South Carolina in an SEC game Saturday at Oxford, Miss.

The Gamecocks (22-9, 12-6) dropped their fifth game in the last eight games. Ole Miss (19-12, 10-8) has won five of its last seven games heading into the SEC tournament next week.

South Carolina was led by Sindarius Thornwell's 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. P.J. Dozier added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Gamecocks.

A 22-4 run between the end of the first half and the start of the second proved to be the difference for Ole Miss.

The Rebels closed the first half on an 11-3 run to take a 42-31 lead. Cullen Neal, who finished with 11 points, made two 3-pointers and Breein Tyree made two jumpers in that rally.

The Rebels opened the second half with an 11-1 run that built the lead to 53-32 with 15:47 left in regulation. Saiz scored six points and Tyree added a 3-pointer in that stretch.

South Carolina put together a 16-1 run to get back into the game, cutting the lead to 54-48 with 10:48 left. Thornwell fueled that rally by scoring the first nine points.

The Rebels' lead was reduced to 60-56 with 6:59 remaining following a layup by Hassani Gravett, but Neal responded with a 3-pointer and Saiz made a layup as South Carolina went scoreless for almost three minutes.

A 3-pointer by South Carolina's Duane Notice with 28 seconds remaining cut the lead to 74-70.

After Tyree made one of two free-throw attempts with 17 seconds left, Notice missed a 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining in what would be South Carolina's last attempt.