South Carolina coach Frank Martin couldn't have known that he would wind up on the wrong end of a 90-86, four-overtime loss to Alabama - but that didn't prevent him from blaming himself for the upset defeat. The 16th-ranked Gamecocks look to rebound Saturday night as they visit slumping Mississippi State for an SEC battle.

On a team full of long faces, Martin was the most dejected of all, suggesting that a grueling practice following a narrow win over Georgia last weekend tired his team out heading into the game against Alabama. "When I lay in bed and stare at the ceiling, I'm going to kick myself over and over and over because I knew I practiced them too hard," he told reporters after the loss. After shooting just 26.1 percent in the setback, South Carolina will look to take advantage of a much-needed three-day rest as it tangles with a Mississippi State team that has dropped five of seven - most recently a 98-92 setback against host Auburn. The Bulldogs will be in tough, having lost 15 consecutive games against ranked opponents.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (19-5, 9-2 SEC): The gut-wrenching defeat spoiled one of the most incredible performances in Division I this season, as Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell exploded for career highs in points (44) and rebounds (21) while establishing school and conference records with 25 made free throws. The eruption lifted Thornwell's season scoring average to 19.4 points, good for third in the conference. Incredibly, PJ Dozier (21 points) was the only other South Carolina player to reach double digits against Alabama as the two combined to launch 49 of the Gamecocks' 88 field-goal attempts.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (14-9, 5-6): The Bulldogs have been hemorrhaging baskets of late, allowing 88 or more points in four of their previous seven games - all losses. Sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon leads the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game, ranking fourth in the SEC, and he had one of his best games of the season in the loss to Auburn - scoring 25 points and adding nine rebounds. Lamar Peters (12.4) and Mario Kegler (10.1) also average double figures in scoring, while Aric Holman chips in 8.8 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Holman ranks third in the conference in blocked shots (51).

2. Thornwell recorded South Carolina's first 40-point game since Cedrick Hordges scored 44 points against Biscayne on Dec. 1, 1979.

3. Dozier has recorded back-to-back 21-point games after scoring just 26 combined in his previous three contests.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 96, Mississippi State 78