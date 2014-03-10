FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Carolina 74, Mississippi State 62
March 10, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

South Carolina 74, Mississippi State 62

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Mississippi State lead to eight in Para 4 INSERTS that Matt Figger served as South Carolina coach in Game Notebook)

South Carolina 74, Mississippi State 62: Brenton Williams scored a game-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the visiting Gamecocks heaped more misery on the Bulldogs.

Sindarius Thornwell added 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for South Carolina (12-19, 5-13 SEC), which snapped an 18-game road losing streak dating back to last season. Mindaugas Kacinas chipped in with 13 points to go along with nine rebounds while Williams recorded a game-high four steals for the Gamecocks, who finished 10-of-20 from 3-point land.

Craig Sword scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed six rebounds for Mississippi State (13-18, 3-15), which has lost 13 games in a row. Fred Thomas scored 15 points off the bench while Gavin Ware secured eight boards for the Bulldogs, who were outrebounded 46-27.

Thornwell scored seven early points to put South Carolina on top 16-4 and the Gamecocks forced 12 turnovers in the first half to settle for a 36-29 edge at the break. Mississippi State began the second stanza on an 11-0 run to take its first lead of the game at 40-36 and the Bulldogs later extended their advantage to eight after Sword’s jumper.

Williams hit five 3-pointers during a 22-4 burst to put the Gamecocks back in front by 10 before Colin Borchert made a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to four with under five minutes remaining. Williams keyed a 12-4 spurt to close out the game as South Carolina ended the regular season on a high note.

GAME NOTEBOOK: South Carolina coach Frank Martin was serving a suspension for a verbal tirade directed at his players in Tuesday’s loss to Florida and assistant Matt Figger served as coach. … Mississippi State finished 3-of-11 from beyond the 3-point arc after going 0-for-15 in Wednesday’s loss against Georgia. … The Gamecocks secured their first road win of the season despite finishing 8-of-16 from the free-throw line.

