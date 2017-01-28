Preview: South Carolina at Missouri

If there was one game that did the most damage to South Carolina’s postseason resume a season ago, it was a stunning loss at Missouri. The 24th-ranked Gamecocks don’t plan on repeating the same mistake when they travel to face the Tigers on Saturday.

South Carolina wound up on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble after the 2015-16 campaign, and an ugly loss at Missouri was considered the prime reason – something coach Frank Martin won’t let his team forget. “I don’t dwell a lot on the past,” Martin told reporters. “But I believe that every once in a while, you have to refresh people’s memory so they comprehend.” The Tigers haven’t won an SEC game since that one, losing their last five league contests last season and their first seven of 2016-17. Missouri has dropped 11 straight overall, including its last six home games.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (16-4, 6-1 SEC): The Gamecocks’ only loss in their last seven games was an 85-69 defeat at Kentucky last Saturday, and they bounced back to rout visiting Auburn 98-69 three days later. That kind of offensive output hasn’t been the norm, considering Martin’s defense-first philosophy, but the Gamecocks were aided by 15 3-pointers – tied for the second-most in program history. Sindarius Thornwell leads the team in scoring (19.6 points), rebounds (6.9) and assists (3.3) with fellow guards PJ Dozier (13.9 points) and Duane Notice (10) also scoring in double figures.

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-14, 0-7): The Tigers at least have been competitive at home, with four of their six consecutive losses coming by five points or fewer - including last Saturday's 75-71 setback against Ole Miss. Missouri has struggled defensively in SEC play - allowing 80 points per game on 48 percent shooting, which has been a lethal combination with an inconsistent offense. Jordan Barnett (12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds) and Kevin Puryear (11.8, 6.6) are the team’s only double-digit scorers, though Terrence Phillips (9.8, 4.8 assists) has averaged 13.1 points since moving into a reserve role and leads the SEC with 5.9 assists per game in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina forces 17.2 turnovers per game – eighth nationally – and has upped that number to 19.4 during conference play.

2. Missouri ranks 345th among 351 Division I teams in 3-point field-goal percentage (28.8), while South Carolina leads the nation in 3-point defense (26.4).

3. Thornwell averages a league-best 3.1 steals in SEC play.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 75, Missouri 63