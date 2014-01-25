FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri 82, South Carolina 74
January 25, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 4 years ago

Missouri 82, South Carolina 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Missouri 82, South Carolina 74: Jabari Brown scored 24 points to go with a career-high six assists as the host Tigers held on for a Southeastern Conference victory over the Gamecocks.

Jordan Clarkson added 22 points and Earnest Ross chipped in 14 for Missouri (15-4, 3-3 SEC), which improved to 43-2 at home under coach Frank Haith. The Tigers shot 54.2 percent from the field and dished out a season-high 18 assists on their 26 field goals.

Brenton Williams poured in a season-best 32 points on 8-of-16 shooting for South Carolina (7-12, 0-6), hitting seven 3-pointers. Michael Carrera collected 16 points and 11 rebounds and Sindarius Thornwell added 14 points.

Missouri scored the game’s first 11 points and rattled off a 16-point run later in the first half en route to a 38-22 lead at the break. Ross scored 12 points in the first half, including a 3-point play to cap the 16-0 spurt and put the Tigers ahead 38-18 with less than two minutes left in the half.

The Gamecocks used a 9-1 burst — capped by Michael Carrera’s four-point play — to pull within 42-31 less than two minutes into the second half but Clarkson and Brown answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to squelch the rally. South Carolina climbed within six when Thornwell and Carrera each scored five points during a 12-2 run, but Missouri made enough free throws down the stretch to hold on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri improved to 18-2 in games following a loss under Haith. … Williams went 9-for-9 from the foul line, improving to 59-for-60 on the season — best in the nation. … Brown and Clarkson both have scored in double figures in all 19 games this season, the longest streak to open a season for a Tiger since Kareem Rush did it in the first 21 contests of the 2000-01 campaign.

