(Updated: CORRECTED times of scoreless stretches for North Florida in graphs 4 and 5)

South Carolina 81, North Florida 56: Demetrius Henry and Tyrone Johnson scored 12 points apiece to lead a balanced attack as the host Gamecocks cruised to a season-opening victory over the Ospreys.

Laimonas Chatkevicius added 11 points and fellow reserve Mindaugas Kacinas had nine points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina (1-0), which has won 14 straight season openers dating to 2000. The Gamecocks had 19 assists on 29 field goals while committing only nine turnovers.

Dallas Moore scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting for North Florida (0-1), but the rest of the team was 11-of-40 from the floor. Beau Beech added nine points — on three 3-pointers — before fouling out.

South Carolina never trailed, as Henry broke a 6-6 tie with a dunk that set off a 16-2 spurt and the Ospreys didn’t get closer than nine points the rest of the way. The Gamecocks held North Florida scoreless for over 5 ½ minutes during a 13-0 run to stretch the lead to 22 and took a 48-27 advantage into the break.

North Florida scored the first five points of the second half, but South Carolina quickly shut down any hope of a comeback as Johnson scored four points during a 9-2 burst and the lead didn’t dip below 20 again. The Gamecocks put together another impressive defensive stretch in the second half, holding the Ospreys scoreless for another span of more than five minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Florida did not have an offensive rebound in the first half and finished the game with six on 35 missed field goals and six missed free throws. … North Florida’s Beech, F Chris Davenport and F Demarcus Daniels all fouled out along with Henry. … Johnson went to the locker room briefly during the first half after an apparent hand injury but returned and scored six of his 12 points after the break.