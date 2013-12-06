Preview: South Carolina at Oklahoma State

Five days after suffering its first loss of the season, No. 11 Oklahoma State eyes a bounce-back effort against visiting South Carolina on Friday night. Unanimous preseason All-American point guard Marcus Smart scored only 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting, although the sophomore was battling flu-like symptoms in the 73-68 loss to Memphis. “That’s definitely not an excuse,” Smart said. “They did an excellent job executing their scouting report. I couldn’t find a groove out there.”

Smart, who is averaging 20.5 points and had shot at least 50 percent from the field in his previous four games, will undoubtedly be the focus of the South Carolina defense. The Gamecocks faced a ranked Big 12 team last month and nearly pulled the upset before losing at Baylor, 66-64. Sindarius Thornwell (13-point average) is the leading scorer for South Carolina, although it remains to be seen how effectively the Gamecocks can shoot the ball having not played a game since Nov. 24.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-2): Senior guard Bruce Ellington, the leading receiver on the Gamecocks’ football team, is expected to make his season debut on Friday. He will join a balanced scoring attack in which six players average between 8.0 and 13.0 points. Junior point guard Tyrone Johnson (12.3 points, 4.8 assists) is the only Gamecocks player averaging more than 30 minutes per game.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (7-1): Phil Forte led the Cowboys with 19 points off the bench against Memphis and made 3-of-5 3-pointers, while his teammates combined to miss all eight of their shots from beyond the arc. Forte’s shooting has been spectacular all season, as the sophomore guard is connecting on 55.8 percent of his shots, including a blistering 23-of-41 from 3-point range, not to mention 28-of-29 from the foul line. As a team, Oklahoma State is off to a terrific offensive start to the season, ranking third in the nation in points per game (91.9), entering Wednesday’s action.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina coach Frank Martin is familiar with Oklahoma State from his years as coach of Kansas State. Martin is 4-3 all-time against the Cowboys.

2. Ellington has career averages of 11.4 points and 3.0 assists in 77 career games for the basketball team.

3. Oklahoma State is 4-0 at home and is scoring an average of 102 points per game in those four contests.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 77, South Carolina 70