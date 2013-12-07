No. 11 Oklahoma State 79, South Carolina 52: Le‘Bryan Nash scored 16 points to lead all five Cowboys starters in double figures as Oklahoma State rode a dominant first half past the visiting Gamecocks.

Coming off its first loss of the season - Sunday’s neutral court defeat to Memphis - Oklahoma State (8-1) limited South Carolina (2-3) to 35.6 percent shooting with 24 turnovers. Marcus Smart scored 13 points and Markel Brown contributed 11 points for the Cowboys, while Michael Cobbins and Brian Williams added 10 points apiece.

Jaylen Shaw’s 13 points off the bench paced the Gamecocks’ offense. Tyrone Johnson notched 12 points and Michael Carrera pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

The Cowboys jumped out to leads of 16-3 and 27-5 en route to a 39-15 advantage at the break. Smart scored 11 points in the opening half, while Brown and Nash added nine points apiece for Oklahoma State, which held South Carolina to 20 percent shooting and forced 13 Gamecocks turnovers.

Oklahoma State led by at least 20 points throughout the second half. The Cowboys finished with seven turnovers, while Carrera nearly committed that many himself, committing six turnovers while handing out zero assists.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nash was 4-of-4 in the first half - as many made field goals as South Carolina, which was 4-of-20 in the opening 20 minutes. ... Both teams had 14 offensive rebounds, but South Carolina held a 36-32 overall advantage on the glass. ... Smart and G Phil Forte each made a pair of 3-pointers for the Cowboys, who finished 5-of-22 from behind the arc.