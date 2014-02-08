Preview: South Carolina at Tennessee

Tennessee has reached the point of the campaign where it needs to improve its consistency to reach the NCAA Tournament and will look to sidestep an upset attempt by visiting South Carolina on Saturday. The Volunteers are only 4-4 over their last eight games after losing at Vanderbilt on Wednesday and the resume would really suffer if they should lose to the last-place Gamecocks. South Carolina has dropped eight of its last nine games after losing to Auburn on Wednesday.

Gamecocks guard Brenton Williams is on a roll, including a 29-point effort in the 79-74 defeat at home against Auburn, and is averaging 24 points over the past five games. The Volunteers were highly frustrated after the loss to Vanderbilt and leading scorer Jordan McRae (19 per game) said the team was flat and needs to improve its effort. “It’s tough for us but we have to make sure everyone on the team doesn’t stop and keeps going harder in practice,” McRae said.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (8-14, 1-8 SEC): Williams has made at least four 3-pointers in all five games of a scoring spree that raised his average to 14 per game. The senior was 6-of-10 from 3-point range against Auburn and has drained 26 from behind the arc during his career-best streak. In addition to converting 43.2 from 3-point range this season, Williams also shoots 96 percent from the line and has missed only three of his 75 attempts.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (14-8, 5-4): Forward Jarnell Stokes has recorded four consecutive double-doubles and six in the past seven games. Stokes had 11 points and 14 rebounds against Vanderbilt and has grabbed 14 or more boards on eight occasions this season. Stokes, a junior who averages 13.8 points and 10.4 rebounds, has 13 double-doubles this season and is tied for sixth in school history with 31 in his career.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee has won 12 consecutive games against South Carolina.

2. Volunteers G Josh Richardson has put together three straight double-digit outings and reached double figures 12 times this season.

3. Gamecocks freshman G Sindarius Thornwell recorded only eight points on 3-of-16 shooting against Auburn after averaging 20.6 points over the previous five games.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 77, South Carolina 63