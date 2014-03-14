Preview: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Tennessee seeks a much-needed victory in its push for an NCAA tournament berth when it tackles South Carolina in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament Friday in Atlanta. The fourth-seeded Volunteers got a big boost in their bid to get off the bubble when they crushed Missouri 72-45 on Saturday, but a loss in the quarterfinals could be damaging. Tennessee has at least put itself in the picture with a four-game winning streak that includes three straight wins by an average of 31 points.
The 13th-seeded Gamecocks may have already popped the bubble of one SEC hopeful, following up a first-round win over Auburn with a 71-69 victory over No. 5 seed Arkansas in the second round Thursday. Sindarius Thornwell led four players in double figures with 17 points as South Carolina won its second straight tourney game after a drought that had extended back to 2008. The Volunteers have won 13 straight meetings between the two schools, including a 72-53 triumph at home Feb. 8.
TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (14-19): The Gamecocks’ last loss - a 26-point setback against top-ranked Florida - was also the game that saw head coach Frank Martin yell profanities at freshman guard Duane Notice, an act that cost Martin a one-game suspension. Whether the incident was a spark or not, it is hard to argue with the results ever since, as South Carolina has won three straight games and has a chance to give its young squad some momentum entering the offseason. The crew even showed it can survive without the usual efforts from scoring leader - and lone senior - Brenton Williams, who made just one basket in Thursday’s win.
ABOUT TENNESSEE (20-11): A big reason for the Volunteers’ late-season push has been the offensive breakout for senior Antonio Barton, who has averaged 17 points - more than nine above his season average - in the last three games. Barton has buried 13-of-22 3-pointers along the way, a stunning improvement from the 9-for-53 showing he had over his previous 14 games. The outburst has helped Tennessee offset a mini-slump for leading scorer Jordan McRae, who is averaging 11 points while making 5-of-19 triples in the same stretch.
1. The Volunteers have not won the SEC tournament since 1979 and have not reached the semifinals since 2010.
2. Williams had just eight points on 2-of-8 shooting in the meeting with Tennessee this season and sat out last season’s encounter, the only game he missed in 2012-13.
3. The winner plays either top seed Florida or No. 8 seed Missouri in the semifinals Saturday.
PREDICTION: Tennessee 74, South Carolina 67