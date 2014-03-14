Preview: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Tennessee seeks a much-needed victory in its push for an NCAA tournament berth when it tackles South Carolina in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament Friday in Atlanta. The fourth-seeded Volunteers got a big boost in their bid to get off the bubble when they crushed Missouri 72-45 on Saturday, but a loss in the quarterfinals could be damaging. Tennessee has at least put itself in the picture with a four-game winning streak that includes three straight wins by an average of 31 points.

The 13th-seeded Gamecocks may have already popped the bubble of one SEC hopeful, following up a first-round win over Auburn with a 71-69 victory over No. 5 seed Arkansas in the second round Thursday. Sindarius Thornwell led four players in double figures with 17 points as South Carolina won its second straight tourney game after a drought that had extended back to 2008. The Volunteers have won 13 straight meetings between the two schools, including a 72-53 triumph at home Feb. 8.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (14-19): The Gamecocks’ last loss - a 26-point setback against top-ranked Florida - was also the game that saw head coach Frank Martin yell profanities at freshman guard Duane Notice, an act that cost Martin a one-game suspension. Whether the incident was a spark or not, it is hard to argue with the results ever since, as South Carolina has won three straight games and has a chance to give its young squad some momentum entering the offseason. The crew even showed it can survive without the usual efforts from scoring leader - and lone senior - Brenton Williams, who made just one basket in Thursday’s win.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (20-11): A big reason for the Volunteers’ late-season push has been the offensive breakout for senior Antonio Barton, who has averaged 17 points - more than nine above his season average - in the last three games. Barton has buried 13-of-22 3-pointers along the way, a stunning improvement from the 9-for-53 showing he had over his previous 14 games. The outburst has helped Tennessee offset a mini-slump for leading scorer Jordan McRae, who is averaging 11 points while making 5-of-19 triples in the same stretch.

TIP-INS

1. The Volunteers have not won the SEC tournament since 1979 and have not reached the semifinals since 2010.

2. Williams had just eight points on 2-of-8 shooting in the meeting with Tennessee this season and sat out last season’s encounter, the only game he missed in 2012-13.

3. The winner plays either top seed Florida or No. 8 seed Missouri in the semifinals Saturday.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 74, South Carolina 67