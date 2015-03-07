Preview: South Carolina at Tennessee

Tennessee may not be going to the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn’t change how coach Donnie Tyndall feels about his team headed into the regular season finale Saturday against visiting South Carolina. The Volunteers reversed one of their most lopsided losses of the season Wednesday by dispatching LSU on the road, but still need to win the SEC tournament to return to the Big Dance. “I would not trade my team for any team in the league because of how coachable they are and how hard they work,” Tyndall told the media after the LSU game. “We understand we have some deficiencies and we will grow as a program as we move forward.”

The Gamecocks nearly pulled off an upset of No. 18 Arkansas on Thursday at home, leading by 11 with seven minutes left before bowing 78-74. Frank Martin’s team, which has gone 5-12 since opening the season 9-3, fell to 3-5 in SEC games decided by six points or fewer. “Story of our season,” Martin told reporters. “They fight, they don’t back down. But we put ourselves in a place to win and those last four minutes of the game are always an adventure. It’s frustrating.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (14-15, 5-12 SEC): The Gamecocks’ Achilles’ heel is shooting as they rank at the bottom of the SEC and near the bottom of Division I with a 40.4 percentage. All three of their top scorers - Duane Notice, Sindarius Thornwell and Tyrone Johnson - shoot less than 40 percent from the field and Notice is the only one of three to shoot better than 31 percent from beyond the arc. The Gamecocks missed three of their final four shots and three free throws in the final four minutes against Arkansas.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (15-14, 7-10 SEC): The Volunteers are led statistically by a trio of upperclassmen in senior Josh Richardson and juniors Armani Moore and Kevin Punter, who combined for 49 points and 16 rebounds against LSU. Tyndall’s team doesn’t do anything exceptionally well on offense as it shoots 43.2 percent and turns the ball over 12 times per game. The Volunteers, though, rank second in the SEC and tied for 35th nationally in steals per game at 7.8 entering Friday.

TIP-INS

1. With a 66-62 win in January, the Volunteers have won 15 straight games against the Gamecocks and hold a 41-23 lead in the series.

2. Tyndall has a 215-120 record, which includes stops at his alma mater Morehead State and Southern Miss, where he went 56-17 in two seasons prior to leaving for Tennessee.

3. The Gamecocks last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2004, losing to Memphis in the first round as a No. 10 seed.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 68, South Carolina 60