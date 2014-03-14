(Updated: CORRECTS 15 to 12 in graph 5)

Tennessee 59, South Carolina 44: Jarnell Stokes scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Volunteers in a SEC tournament quarterfinal final game in Atlanta.

Jordan McRae added 14 points and Jeronne Maymon added six points and six rebounds for Tennessee (21-11), which extended its win streak to five games. The Volunteers will play No. 1 Florida (30-2), a 72-49 winner over Missouri earlier Friday, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Brenton Williams had a team-high nine points but was 3-of-13 from the field for South Carolina (14-20), which shot 27.1 percent from the floor and finished with a season low in points. It was also the 14th straight loss for the Gamecocks against Tennessee.

South Carolina, which upset No. 12 seed Auburn and No. 5 seed Arkansas to reach the quarterfinals, missed its first eight shots and 12 of its first 13 field goal tries while falling behind 12-2 in the first nine minutes. The Gamecocks closed to within 18-14 on a 3-pointer by Brian Steele, but Stokes had six points during a 10-4 run to push Tennessee’s lead to 28-18 at halftime, the fourth straight game the Volunteers held an opponent to 20 or less points in the first half.

Tennessee stretched its lead to 18 points with a 15-7 run to start the second half, holding the Gamecocks to just 3-of-15 shooting during the stretch. South Carolina never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stokes has 19 double-doubles this season and 37 in his career. ... Tennessee extended its streak to 200 minutes without trailing an opponent. ... The win was the first for Tennessee in three games as a No. 4 seed in the SEC tournament.