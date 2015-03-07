South Carolina 60, Tennessee 49: Michael Carrera registered 14 points and seven rebounds to help send the visiting Gamecocks to victory in the regular-season finale.

Duane Notice notched 12 points and five assists and Sindarius Thornwell contributed 10 points for South Carolina (15-15, 6-12 SEC). Tyrone Johnson provided 10 points and five assists and Laimonas Chatkevicius added seven points for the Gamecocks.

Josh Richardson put up 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for Tennessee (15-15, 7-11). Robert Hubbs III had 14 points and Kevin Punter scored nine for the Volunteers, who shot 35.6 percent.

After making just one of their first four shot attempts, the Gamecocks reeled off five straight and 8-of-9 to take a 22-14 lead just past the midway point of the first half. Punter made a 3-pointer to get the Volunteers within 26-21, but South Carolina scored the final 10 points of the half to head into the break with a 15-point advantage.

Both teams started the second half cold, combining for five points over the first four minutes before a pair of buckets gave the Gamecocks a 42-24 cushion with 14 minutes left. Richardson and Hubbs each hit a 3-pointer to kick start a 10-0 spurt for Tennessee, which eventually got to within seven points in the final minute before losing on Senior Night.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Gamecocks shot 51.2 percent and made 12-of-13 from the foul line, including two free throws each by Carrera and Johnson in the final minute. ... With the loss, the Volunteers will likely be the No. 10 seed for the SEC tournament, which begins Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. ... The Volunteers finished with more 3-pointers (nine) than two-point baskets (seven).