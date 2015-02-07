Preview: South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Saturday’s contest between South Carolina and host Vanderbilt involves teams with a combined 4-14 record in the SEC, but that doesn’t diminish the importance of this game. While neither team is expected to be a serious threat to win the SEC and land an automatic NCAA Tournament berth, a victory here could go a long way toward finishing .500 and becoming eligible to appear on a different postseason stage. Vanderbilt snapped a seven-game slide with a 67-61 victory over Florida on Tuesday while the Gamecocks lost for the fifth time in six contests - a 75-55 setback at Arkansas on Tuesday, dropping them to 0-4 in SEC road games.

“I‘m happy they get to experience (winning) again, and obviously it’s been too long coming as far as we’re concerned,” Commodores coach Kevin Stallings told reporters. “To their credit, their attitude’s been great, their efforts have been really, really good almost all the time.” Five of Vanderbilt’s losses during the slide were by single digits and five came on the road. South Carolina had only nine players available Tuesday as sophomores Justin McKie and Demetrius Henry (concussions) missed their third straight games while freshman Shamiek Sheppard (knee) was also out of the lineup.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (11-10, 2-7 SEC): The Gamecocks were hurt by 20 turnovers against Arkansas, with starting guards Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and Tyrone Johnson combining for 10. ”... I can’t fault our players’ effort,‘’ coach Frank Martin told reporters. “But we got too loose with the basketball. When your starting guards have more turnovers than field goals made and assists combined, that’s a problem. But, it is what it is. We tried hard. ...” Thornwell (11.4 points per game), fellow sophomore Notice (11.1) and senior Johnson (10) are the only players averaging double figures in scoring.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (12-10, 2-7): Damian Jones, a 6-10 sophomore, leads the Commodores in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (6.8). Riley LaChance paces SEC freshman in scoring at 12.5 and is joined in the backcourt by Wade Baldwin IV (SEC freshmen-best 4.4 assists). Vanderbilt, which is the fourth-youngest team in the nation at 0.72 years of experience per player according to KenPom.com, also receives 8.5 points and 5.4 rebounds from senior James Siakam.

TIP-INS

1. The Commodores have made at least one 3-pointer in all 918 games they have played since the inception of the shot in 1986, joining UNLV and Princeton as the only schools to accomplish the feat.

2. South Carolina’s Michael Carrera, a 6-5 junior forward, averages a team-best 5.6 rebounds - 9.2 in the last five games.

3. Vanderbilt had won five straight meetings prior to South Carolina’s 65-59 victory last season behind 19 points from Thornwell.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 69, South Carolina 67