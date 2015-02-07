Vanderbilt 65, South Carolina 50: Freshman Riley LaChance scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and the host Commodores erased a 12-point deficit after the break with an 18-0 run to pull away from the Gamecocks.

James Siakam recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double as Vanderbilt (13-10, 3-7 SEC), which won its second straight after losing six in a row, outrebounded South Carolina 33-20. Wade Baldwin IV scored 12 points - six in the final 3:38 - as the Commodores scored the final 10.

Sindarius Thornwell scored 12 points and Duane Notice added 10 while both battled foul trouble as South Carolina (11-11, 2-8) lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Gamecocks went 0-for-7 from the field and committed two turnovers during the decisive run in losing for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.

Vanderbilt missed its first six tries from 3-point range before LaChance converted with 23 seconds left in the first half, but Brian Steele answered from beyond the arc near the buzzer to give South Carolina a 26-22 advantage. Notice picked up his fourth foul with 12:56 left and went to the bench and after Laimonas Chatkevicius’ bucket 12 seconds later gave the Gamecocks a 43-31 lead, the Commodores scored the next 18 points - highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from LaChance.

Thornwell ended South Carolina’s scoring drought of 6:14 with a three-point play to trim the deficit to 49-46 before Luke Kornet’s 3-pointer with 4:26 left put Vanderbilt on top and a 3 by Baldwin pushed the lead to 58-50 with 3:38 to go - the Commodores’ fourth straight 3 after making one of their first 13. Vanderbilt sealed the victory by converting 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes while the Gamecocks did not score in the final 3:58.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Commodores have made at least one 3-pointer in every game they have played (919) since the inception of the shot in 1986, joining UNLV and Princeton as the only schools to accomplish the feat. ... LaChance leads SEC freshman in scoring at 12.8 points per game. ... South Carolina sophomore G Justin McKie (concussion) missed his fourth straight game while freshman G Shamiek Sheppard (knee) was also out of the lineup for the second contest in a row.