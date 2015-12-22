Preview: South Carolina State at East Carolina

East Carolina is a different team on its homecourt than it is on the road. The Pirates, who are 6-0 at home on the season, look to extend their overall streak to a dozen home wins against non-conference foes when it meets South Carolina State on Tuesday.

Caleb White, who has scored in double figures in seven straight games, had 20 points in the Pirates’ loss at James Madison last time out. Freshman forward Kentrell Barkley, who leads the team in rebounding, was held scoreless and pulled down just three boards in the 67-61 setback. South Carolina State has lost two straight and is 1-6 on the road. The Bulldogs went 11-22 last season and were picked to finish eighth in the preseason Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference poll.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE (5-7): Ed Stephens has buried 34 3-pointers and is shooting 43 percent from long range for the Bulldogs, who step out of conference play after splitting its first two MEAC games. Stephens scored 24 points in a 68-66 loss at Kansas State and Eric Eaves, who leads the squad in scoring at 14.5 points per game, had 21 in the near upset. South Carolina State lost at St. Bonaventure last time out hitting season lows in points and 3-pointers (three) in a 64-45 setback.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (7-5): Barkley’s development is crucial for the Pirates who are not tall to begin with and lost freshman center Deng Riak to a season-ending shoulder injury a week ago. B.J. Tyson was held to nine points against James Madison, breaking his streak of seven straight games in double figures. Tyson, who recently snapped out of a dreadful shooting slump, was 2-for-16 from the field last game - including 1-of-11 from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. After Tuesday’s game, the Pirates take a 10-day break before beginning conference play against UCF.

2. East Carolina is shooting 71.2 percent from the free-throw line.

3. Only three of the Bulldogs’ wins are against Division I opponents.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 74, South Carolina State 65