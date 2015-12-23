East Carolina 98, South Carolina State 71

East Carolina junior forward Caleb White topped the 1,000-point career mark while compiling a game-high 21 points, leading the Pirates to a 98-71 victory over South Carolina State in a nonconference game Tuesday night in Greenville, N.C.

White reached his 1,000th career point on two free throws with 1:13 left before halftime that increased East Carolina’s lead to 54-31. White had 13 points already in the game at that stage. He made seven of his 10 field-goal attempts in the game, including five of seven from 3-point range.

South Carolina State (5-8) was led by guards Gabe McCray (15 points) and Ed Stephens (13).

East Carolina (8-5) shot 57.7 percent (30 of 52) from the field and 53.3 percent (16 of 30) from 3-point range. The Pirates also outrebounded the Spartans 40-22, which helped offset their 16 turnovers.

Pirates guard B.J. Tyson also had 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting overall and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

The Pirates were never threatened after taking a 21-4 lead with 14:23 left in the first half. Reserve guards Charles Foster (15 points) and Kentrell Barkley (team-high six rebounds) helped East Carolina’s balanced effort.