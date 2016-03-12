Hampton 81, South Carolina State 69

Senior guard Brian Darden scored 22 points and Hampton is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season after posting an 81-69 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament title game at Norfolk, Va.

Senior guard Reginald Johnson Jr. contributed 21 points and eight assists for the top-seeded Pirates (21-10), who will be making their fifth appearance in the NCAA field. Senior center Jervon Pressley had 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench and senior guard Quinton Chievous added 13 points.

Junior guard Eric Eaves scored 25 points off the bench for the third-seeded Bulldogs (19-14). Senior forward Gabriel McCray and sophomore forward Tashombe Riley added 10 points apiece for South Carolina State, which missed its final six shots from the field while being outplayed down the stretch.

The Pirates finished with a 14-2 run, as a basket by Cheivous snapped a tie and gave Hampton a 69-67 lead with 3:45 left. A layup by Pressley pushed the advantage to six with 1:05 to play and the Pirates closed it out.

South Carolina State erupted with a 12-3 burst to start the second half and held a 51-42 lead after Eaves’ basket with 15:48 remaining.

The Bulldogs led by five points after senior center Daryll Palmer’s basket with 11 minutes remaining before Hampton scored the next seven points and took a 57-55 advantage on Johnson’s hoop with 10:07 to play.

The Pirates led 63-59 after Pressley drained a jumper with 7:51 to culminate a 6-0 run. South Carolina State responded with six of the next eight points and Palmer tied the score 65-65 on a mammoth dunk with 5:23 remaining.

In the first half, South Carolina State had a 20-0 edge in bench points and the game was tied 39-39 at the break. Eaves scored 12 points for the Bulldogs, while Johnson had 11 and Darden scored 10 for Hampton.