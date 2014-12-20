Preview: South Carolina State at Houston

Houston won’t have a lot of time to prepare for Saturday’s visit from South Carolina State. It’s the Cougars’ third home game in a five-day stretch and the second game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic regional round. The Cougars rallied to beat Houston Baptist on Tuesday before falling in overtime Wednesday to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the first tournament game.

The Cougars had 26 turnovers and struggled against the zone Wednesday. “We haven’t seen any zone this year,” first-year coach Kelvin Sampson said Wednesday. “Teams have mostly manned us. We didn’t attack it very well. I’ve got to do a better job of getting our guys prepared for zones. After tonight, we may see more.” The Bulldogs are 0-7 on the road and have lost three straight overall.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE (3-8): The Bulldogs have struggled offensively, averaging 43 points during their losing skid. Freshman guard Edward Stephens leads the team with 10 points per game and Karon Wright adds 9.4. Darryl Palmer (6.5 points, 6.6 rebounds) and freshman Tashombe Riley (5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds) are the Bulldogs’ tallest active players at 6-7 because 6-9 Luka Radovic and 6-10 DouDou Gueye have not played this season.

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-2): Jherrod Stiggers leads the Cougars, who are 4-1 at home, with 16.7 points and Devonta Pollard adds 13.3 points on 50.8 percent shooting. The Cougars average 41.1 rebounds, led by LeRon Barnes (8.1) and Pollard (7.9). Reserve guard Eric Weary Jr. adds 13.1 points off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Houston PG L.J. Rose (8.9 points, 5.5 assists last year) had four assists, four rebounds and no points in 30 minutes in his first game back from a broken foot.

2. The Cougars will play Boise State in Las Vegas on Monday and either Texas Tech or Loyola Chicago on Tuesday.

3. Houston is ranked 11th nationally in 3-pointers made (9.6).

PREDICTION: Houston 61, South Carolina State 42