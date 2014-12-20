(Updated: minor editing throughout)

South Carolina State 71, Houston 63: Edward Stephens scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs to their first road win in eight tries, knocking off the host Cougars.

Jalen White added 17 points and Darryl Palmer had 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks for South Carolina State (4-8), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Tashombe Riley also had 10 points for the Bulldogs, who outrebounded Houston 50-35.

Danrad Knowles shot 3-of-5 from 3-point range and finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Houston (5-3). L.J. Rose added 14 points and three assists in his second game and Jherrod Stiggers had 12 points.

The Bulldogs scored the first seven points but Cavon Baker’s bucket gave Houston a brief 12-11 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half. Baskets from Karon Wright and Palmer capped a 10-1 run for a 30-21 lead with less than two minutes left, but Houston finished the half with inside baskets from Devonta Pollard and Knowles to get within five at the half.

Knowles hit a jumper and a 3-pointer off a turnover to give Houston a 43-41 lead with 14 1/2 minutes left, but the Cougars went 1-of-18 from the floor during the next 10 minutes. South Carolina State went on a 15-4 run - including six points from White - during that stretch for a 56-47 lead and Houston never got closer than five the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic continues Monday at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, where Houston will play Boise State and South Carolina State will play Abilene Christian. ... Houston has scored 63 points or fewer in its three losses, including back-to-back home losses. ... Houston freshman F JC Washington (left knee) left the game in the first half and did not return.