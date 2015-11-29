Preview: South Carolina State at Kansas State

Inexperienced Kansas State outplayed No 8 North Carolina for 36 minutes Monday in the final of the CBE Classic. The Wildcats hope to show the lessons learned in the final four minutes of that contest on Sunday when MEAC conference member South Carolina State visits.

Kansas State, with 10 newcomers this season and only one returning starter, held an eight-point lead down the stretch before the Tar Heels ripped off a finishing 21-3 run for a 80-70 victory. With all three double-digit scorers having departed from last season’s team, freshman guard Kamau Stokes led the way in the loss with six 3-pointers and 24 points but committed two costly turnovers in the closing minutes. '‘The last two, three minutes they turned it up a notch, and we got a little hesitant, made a couple mistakes,‘’ Kansas State coach Bruce Weber told reporters after the game. '‘It’s a great learning lesson.‘’ South Carolina State snapped a two-game losing streak with an 86-74 victory over NAIA Allen on Wednesday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Networks/ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE (3-3): Junior guard Eric Eaves scored 30 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the win against Allen. Eaves leads the team in scoring at 16.5 points per game and attempts nearly nine free throws per contest while averaging 28.2 minutes. Gabe McCray, a 6-7 senior, averages 14.2 points and a team-best 5.3 rebounds while 6-2 sophomore Edward Stephens, the top returning scorer from an 11-22 team a season ago, is chipping in 13.7 points and has hit 15-of-34 3-point attempts.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (4-1): The Wildcats excel on the defensive end, yielding just 63.6 points on 40 percent shooting, including just 24 percent from the 3-point arc -- ninth best in the country. K-State is young, but 6-4 senior guard Justin Edwards is the catalyst as he leads the team in scoring (14.8), rebounding (5.6), assists (3.6) and steals (2.2). Freshman 6-10 center Dean Wade, who averages 11.8 points, will have a decided height advantage against the much smaller Bulldogs.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has surrendered only 5.4 3-pointers per game.

2. Stokes entered the North Carolina game with 24 points and three 3-pointers in his first five games.

3. The Wildcats have had a different leading scorer in each game this season.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 82, South Carolina State 48