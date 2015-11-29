Kansas State 68, South Carolina State 66

Kansas State got 18 points from guard Justin Edwards, including four free throws down the stretch, to squeak by South Carolina State 68-66.

K-State, which led preseason No. 1 North Carolina by five with 3:28 left in its last game, struggled to put away the Bulldogs (3-4). K-State coach Bruce Weber had warned his team about a letdown, but that appeared to be the case. The Cats had nearly as many turnovers (17) as assists (19).

Guard Ed Stephens led South Carolina State with 24 points. Guard Eric Eaves added 21.

Kansas State (5-1) used a 10-0 run early in the second half to stretch the lead to 50-39. But after the teams traded baskets, the Bulldogs ran off eight straight points to cut the lead to three points. Wade stopped that run with a jumper from the foul line.

Eaves cut the lead to one point at 54-53. The Bulldogs had several chances to grab the lead on several attempts but couldn’t convert. K-State went on a quick 6-1 spurt to open a little cushion at the final media timeout.

South Carolina State did not go away, cutting the lead to 64-61 with 3-pointer by Stephens with 22 seconds left. But Edwards’ free throws down the stretch allowed the Wildcats to escape.

K-State forward Dean Wade had 12 points, guard Wesley Iwundu added 11, and forward Stephen Hurt had a double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Neither team could gain much traction in the first half. K-State had the largest lead of the half at eight points just before Eaves’ jumper cut the halftime lead to 36-30.