Preview: South Carolina State at Nebraska

Nebraska looks to improve to 3-0on the season when it hosts Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member South Carolina State onSunday. The Cornhuskers will get a boost with the return to action oflast year’s leading scorer, Ray Gallegos, who sat out the season‘sfirst two games because of suspension. The Bulldogs are facing theirsecond straight opponent from the Big Ten, having lost by 34 toMichigan in their last outing.Nebraska showed a very soliddefense in its last game, holding Western Illinois to 47 points. TheCornhuskers haven’t allowed either of their first two opponents toshoot 45 percent from the floor. A third straight performance likethat is possible against South Carolina State, which has made 39.2percent of its field-goal attempts.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE (1-2):Offense has been a bit of a problem this year for the Bulldogs, withthe team averaging 62.3 points through three games. Matthew Hezekiahis averaging 15.7 points - more than a fourth of the team’s output— and is one of only two players shooting better than 50 percentfrom the field. Getting to the foul line hasn’t been ananswer either, with the team hitting just 47.7 percent from thecharity stripe.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (2-0): SophomoreShavon Shields has been very impressive this season, averaging 20.5points and earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Shields workedon being quicker and more aggressive offensively in the offseason,something that’s definitely shown in the early going. “He justlooks more mobile, a little stronger,” Nebraska coach Tim Milestold the Lincoln Journal Star. “He’s stronger, definitely a littlemore agile. Shoots it maybe a smidge better.”

TIP-INS

1. The Cornhuskers have yet totrail in a game this season.

2. Junior G Deverell Biggs isexpected to make his long-awaited debut for Nebraska after thejunior-college transfer redshirted last year and sat out the firsttwo games of this season due to a suspension.

3. Nebraska won the only othermeeting in 2008.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 68, SouthCarolina State 52