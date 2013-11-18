Nebraska 83, South Carolina State 57

(Updated: CORRECTED details of run in 5th graph.)

Nebraska 83, South CarolinaState 57: Ray Gallegos scored a game-high 18 points in his first gameof the season, leading the Cornhuskers to a home victory over theBulldogs.

Deverell Biggs - also playinghis first game of the season - added 17 points for Nebraska (3-0).Tai Webster had 13 points and Shavon Shields added 10 for theHuskers.

South Carolina State (1-3) wasled by Jordan Smith’s 14 points, while Adama Adams added 11. The Bulldogs shot 32.1 percent from the field and had16 turnovers compared to just five for Nebraska.

Nebraska looked ready to blowthe game open in the first half when it went up 10 on Leslee Smith‘sjumper with 13:43 to play. The Cornhuskers’ lead ballooned to as muchas 13 on several occasions, but the Bulldogs closed the half on a 8-3run to trail by eight at the break.

South Carolina State pulledwithin five early in the second half, but Nebraska went on a 12-3 runto push the lead to 14 with 13:43 to go. It was still 14 with 8:30 togo when the Cornhuskers erupted for a closing 18-6 run to win goingaway.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Gallegos and Biggs had missed Nebraska’s first two gamesbecause of suspension. … Nebraska has held each of its first threeopponents under 45 percent shooting. … South Carolina State’s 2-0lead 30 seconds into the game was the first time Nebraska has trailedthis season.