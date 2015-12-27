Preview: South Carolina State at Ohio State

Ohio State’s non-conference slate is ending in a much prettier fashion than it began. The Buckeyes take aim at their fourth straight triumph Sunday, when they host South Carolina State.

After starting 2-4, Ohio State has won five of its last six contests, including a huge triumph at Kentucky last week and, more recently, a 20-point victory over Mercer. That one was an ugly win, as the Buckeyes missed their first 16 3-point attempts and finished 3-of-22 from beyond the arc. “We couldn’t even throw a rock in the ocean,” Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle, who scored a team-high 18 points, told reporters after the game. With Big Ten play looming later this week, Ohio State hopes for a sharp tuneup against a Bulldogs squad that has lost three straight.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE (5-8): South Carolina State lost to East Carolina 98-71 its last time out, allowing the Pirates to shoot 57.7 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from the 3-point line while being outrebounded 40-22. Gabe McCray led the Bulldogs with 15 points to increase his average to 11.1 - the third-best mark on the squad. Eric Eaves averages 14.3 points but is shooting 27 percent over his last five games, while Ed Stephens chips in 13.8 points.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (7-5): The Buckeyes’ top three scorers have relatively similar statistics, with Marc Loving (14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists) leading the way. Keita Bates-Diop (12.1, six, 1.5) is coming off three solid games in a row, including a 14-point, seven-rebound, three-assist, three-steal performance against Kentucky. Jae‘Sean Tate (12, 6.9, 1.3) scored 13 points against Mercer to go with seven steals and six rebounds to help Ohio State notch its best defensive effort of the season.

TIP-INS

1. Stephens has made multiple 3-pointers in 11 of his team’s 13 games.

2. Loving is 8-of-31 from the floor over his last three contests.

3. The Buckeyes are in the midst of a six-game homestand that continues Wednesday with their Big Ten opener against Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 62, South Carolina State 51