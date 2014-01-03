Preview: South Carolina State at South Carolina

South Carolina seeks its fourth consecutive victory when it hosts South Carolina State on Friday in its final tune-up prior to the start of SEC play. The Gamecocks were 3-6 before rolling off three victories by an average of 20 points, including a 92-65 trouncing of Marshall on Monday. South Carolina State is 1-6 on the road and its 68-58 victory over Coastal Carolina on Monday was its first road victory since early in the 2011-12 campaign.

South Carolina is still in transition mode under second-year coach Frank Martin and doesn’t feature anyone scoring even 12 points per game. Guard Tyrone Johnson is averaging a team-best 11.3 points, followed by guard Sindarius Thornwell’s 11-point average and guard Brenton Williams at 10.5. The Gamecocks went 14-18 in Martin’s first season – including 4-14 in SEC play – and open conference competition at Florida on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth, FSN Carolinas

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE (4-8): Center Matthew Hezekiah, who stands 6-11, has been the most productive player for the Bulldogs and is shooting 56 percent from the field while averaging a team-best 12.5 points. Guard Adama Adams is averaging 9.8 points and forward Daryll Palmer is grabbing a team-best 6.6 boards while averaging 7.5 points. The Bulldogs commit 15 turnovers per game and are shooting a woeful 61.6 percent from the free-throw line.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (6-6): Freshman guard Duane Notice has scored in double digits in four of the last five games and he said the improved play stems from being lectured by Martin, a stern taskmaster. “He challenged me in front of everyone and that kind of gave me a spark,” said Notice after scoring 13 points against Marshall to raise his season average to 6.2. “That enabled me to get on this run that I’m going on. I don’t want to get too high or too low and I don’t want to be complacent.”

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina has won all 19 previous meetings.

2. Gamecocks PG Bruce Ellington played in three games in December before focusing on the school’s football bowl game and the standout receiver may decide to enter the NFL Draft and not complete the basketball campaign.

3. Among South Carolina State’s road losses this season are blowout defeats against Michigan (34 points), Nebraska-Omaha (32) and Nebraska (26).

PREDICTION: South Carolina 90, San Carolina State 61