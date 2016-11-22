Preview: South Carolina State at Syracuse

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim talked in the preseason about possibly playing some man-to-man defense instead of his patented 2-3 zone. But after three games, the 16th-ranked Orange look as good as ever defensively heading into Tuesday's home contest against South Carolina State in the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational.

The Orange have yielded 50.3 points through three games - the third-best mark in the nation - and have yet to surrender more than 55 in any contest. They held Monmouth to 31.3 percent shooting (4-of-29 from beyond the arc) in Friday's 71-50 triumph. “The zone really forces you to take deep 3s,” Andrew White III, a fifth-year transfer from Nebraska, told reporters. “They took the bait and took some really deep shots. If you can make a 25-footer, you deserve everything you get, but they played into our hands and we did a good job keeping the ball out of the post. It was a pretty good defensive night.” Syracuse hopes for another suffocating defensive effort against a Bulldogs team that has lost to Wichita State and South Carolina by a combined 88 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE (1-2): The Bulldogs topped NAIA member St. Andrews by 17 points but were trounced by Wichita State (85-39) and South Carolina (92-50) before and after that contest. South Carolina State has two double-digit scorers in Eric Eaves (15.3 points), who has scored in double figures in each game, and Greg Mortimer (12.3 points), who recorded 36 points in the first two games before scuffling to four on 1-of-6 shooting versus the Gamecocks. The Bulldogs have committed 14 turnovers per game and could be in for another long night if they can't take care of the ball against Syracuse's zone.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (3-0): White comes in averaging 18 points behind a team-high 10 3-pointers and also contributes 4.7 rebounds, although four other Orange players also average at least that many boards. Freshman forward Taurean Thompson has scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting in his last two games, while sophomore forward Tyler Lydon has struggled with his shooting in two of the three games. Lydon was 6-of-7 for 17 points in a win over Holy Cross last week but has connected on only 3-of-15 attempts in the other two contests this season.

1. The Bulldogs shoot 26.1 percent from 3-point range as a team, and junior G Ed Stephens (3-of-14) has been particularly poor from beyond the arc.

2. The Orange have six players averaging at least one steal per game, led by G Frank Howard (two).

3. Syracuse freshman G Tyus Battle has not committed a turnover in three games (67 minutes).

PREDICTION: Syracuse 87, South Carolina State 59