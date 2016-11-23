EditorsNote: Fixes Syracuse rank

No. 18 Syracuse shuts down South Carolina State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- As coaches Murray Garvin of South Carolina State and Syracuse's Jim Boeheim shook hands after Tuesday night's game, Gavin jokingly said he had wished that Boeheim had stayed with the full-court press that he used for several minutes in the first half.

That's because the Bulldogs couldn't make a shot against Syracuse's vaunted 2-3 zone.

South Carolina State shot 27.1 percent overall and 18.5 percent from 3-point range Tuesday as the No. 18 Orange routed the Bulldogs 101-59 in a Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational game before 17,073 fans at the Carrier Dome.

"We knew that playing against their zone, the windows to shoot the ball are so small," Garvin said. "Their length really bothered us; we couldn't get the open looks that we'd like to have. Then when we got open, we were second-guessing, wondering if the next man is coming."

Meanwhile, the Orange (4-0) shot 54.4 percent as Tyler Lydon (14 points, 10 rebounds), Tyler Roberson (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Frank Howard (10 points, 11 assists, one turnover) recorded double-doubles. Andrew White (15 points), John Gillon (14) and Taurean Thompson (12) also reached double figures in scoring as Syracuse was 13 of 24 from 3-point range.

Related Coverage Preview: South Carolina State at Syracuse

"I was just put in good positions by my teammates to knock the ball down on the offense end, and defensively I wanted to get after it on the boards because I knew we had a height advantage on them," said Lydon, who shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range after making only two of his first eight 3-pointers this season.

Entering the game, the Orange were limiting their opponents to 30 percent shooting overall and 19 percent from beyond the arc. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference-member South Carolina State managed a few easy shots against the press, but struggled against the Orange's active zone.

Freshman Ozante Fields led the Bulldogs with 11 points and six rebounds, while James Richardson added nine points.

The Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational is a five-team, round-robin tournament that also includes South Carolina, Holy Cross and Monmouth. Syracuse and South Carolina play the tournament's marquee game Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Leading by 15 at the half, the Orange steadily increased their advantage. Lydon sank three 3-pointers in a 17-6 spurt that boosted Syracuse's lead to 71-43. The Orange shot nearly 60 percent in the second half as they scored 55 points and reached the 100-point mark for the first time since a 108-56 victory over Monmouth in 2012.

"Shooting is contagious," said Gillon, Howard's backup at point guard who also had four assists Tuesday. "When somebody else is hitting, it opens it up for other people."

The Orange limited the Bulldogs to 27.8 percent shooting in the first half as they built a 46-31 lead. Lydon, White and Howard sank 3-pointers to spark a 15-0 run as Syracuse held South Carolina State scoreless for 5:22 and grabbed a 15-3 lead.

The Bulldogs pulled within 15-9, but DaJuan Coleman scored the first five points of a 13-2 Syracuse spurt that gave the Orange a 31-14 cushion.

As the Orange rolled to victories over Colgate, Holy Cross, Monmouth and South Carolina State by an average of 33.8 points, coach Jim Boeheim can test various combinations with his nine-deep roster.

"We've got nine guys and it's different than playing six or seven," Boeheim said. "Guys play different positions so they get in there and play different positions. We have some flexibility with this team, and we've got to keep working on it. A team with this many new faces isn't going to come together the first couple of weeks, it's going to take a while."

While Syracuse's schedule gets more difficult with South Carolina on Saturday and at No. 16 Wisconsin on Nov. 29 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, the Bulldogs continue a brutal non-conference schedule as Garvin tries to prepare his team for MEAC play.

"We have to make sure that every opportunity that we practice and we play, we get better at something and stay loyal to the process of becoming a championship basketball team," Garvin said. "We're from a one-bid league, so you have to be your best come March. Last year we made it to our championship game; this year our goal is to win our conference championship.

"Thank God we don't have to beat Syracuse to win the MEAC."

NOTES: Bourama Sidibe, a 6-foot-11 senior center at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, N.J., announced Monday that he picked Syracuse over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Sidibe, a native of Mali, is ranked by ESPN.com as the No. 15 center in this year's recruiting class. ... South Carolina State G Eric Eaves, who scored eight points Tuesday, was selected to the All-MEAC Preseason first team after being a second team pick last season. ... Freshman F Thompson, who left Syracuse's previous game with a foot injury and was taken to the hospital for precautionary X-rays, showed no ill effects from the injury and played 24 minutes Tuesday.