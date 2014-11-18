Preview: South Carolina State at Virginia

Virginia has done little to diminish the highest expectations attached to it since Ralph Sampson patrolled the paint more than 30 years ago and is expected to have little trouble when it hosts South Carolina State on Tuesday. The ninth-ranked Cavaliers won each of their first two games by 28 points, and appear to be at least as strong as last season when they won the ACC regular-season and tournament titles, and entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed before bowing out in the Sweet 16. “I feel like we have a lot of weapons,” sophomore point guard London Perrantes told the school web site after Virginia’s 67-39 victory over Norfolk State on Sunday.

None has been more dangerous than junior guard Justin Anderson, who is 7-of-10 from 3-point range while averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games. “I think we did a great job executing (Sunday) ...,” Anderson said. “We’re starting to get a little feel for each other ... I think this team is slowly coming into its own, but we know we have a lot more to improve on.” The Bulldogs return to the East Coast after losing in Washington 77-59 on Friday and San Francisco 91-52 on Sunday, and are shooting 31.1 percent from the field - 315th among the 345 Division I teams in the nation.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Sports Network

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE (0-2): Sophomore guard Karon Wright led the Bulldogs in scoring in both games with 14 and 13 points, respectively, and is above the team curve by shooting 10-of-24 from the field. South Carolina State struggled on the boards as it was outrebounded 100-68 during its trip, with 6-8 forward Darryl Palmer grabbing a team-best 13. The Bulldogs were voted to finish second-to-last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-0): The Cavaliers are getting it done at both ends of the court as they also possess a smothering defense which has permitted 90 points this season. Virginia made 10-of-21 from 3-point range Sunday, and also has 6-8 junior forward Anthony Gill (12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds) and 6-11 junior forward-center Mike Tobey (8.0 points, 6.5 rebounds) in the low post. “I think we’ll be - at times - a little more inside-oriented,” coach Tony Bennett told the Roanoke Times.

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers are 22-0 all-time against the MEAC, including a victory over South Carolina State.

2. Virginia has seven players that have scored 15 or more points in a college game.

3. The Cavaliers have outscored their first two opponents 58-18 in the paint.

PREDICTION: Virginia 83, South Carolina State 55