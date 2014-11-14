Preview: South Carolina State at Washington

Washingtonmissed the postseason for the first time since 2007 last year, andthe Huskies are hoping to take the first step toward making surethey don’t repeat that feat when they host South Carolina State onFriday night. Washington brings back three starters from last year‘sclub, including point guard Nigel Williams-Goss, the leadingreturning scorer at 13.4 points a game. He’ll be joined in thebackcourt by Andrew Andrews (12.3 points), giving coach Lorenzo Romar apotent guard duo to implement his more up-tempo approach this season.Morethan half of the Huskies’ scoring and rebounding from a year ago isback, so Romar is hoping his team can hit the ground running andstart putting together some wins. Taking on a South Carolina Statesquad that won just nine games last year could be a good start. TheBulldogs didn’t have a lot of offense last year, and their twoleading scorers from a year ago have graduated.

TV:10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Washington

ABOUTSOUTH CAROLINA STATE (2013-14: 9-20): Coming off four straight 20-lossseasons, it can be hard to be optimistic about the Bulldogs’ chancesto turn things around this year. But don’t tell that to coach Murray Garvin, whohas an 11-27 record at the helm at South CarolinaState but used his vote in the recent Mid-Eastern Athletic Conferencepoll to pick his team to finish first in the league this year. “Ifyou don’t believe in yourself, who will?” he told the Times andDemocrat in explaining his vote. Despite their coach’s confidence,the Bulldogs were picked to finish 12th in the league.

ABOUTWASHINGTON (2013-14: 17-15): There is optimism with Washington aswell, led by Williams-Goss, who had a standout first year, leadingPac-12 freshmen in scoring and setting the Huskies’ season assistsrecord with 140. Now the sophomore is looking for even more success,especially when it comes to the team’s results. “You handle lossesthe same way you handle any other adversity: You get back to work,”Williams-Goss told the Seattle Times. “We have a clean slate. Noweveryone is 0-0 again and you get to start over.”

TIP-INS

1.Romar is excited about his frontcourt, with Shawn Kemp Jr. fullyrecovered from Graves’ disease and Jernard Jarreau ready to go aftersuffering a season-ending knee injury in the season opener last year.

2.The Huskies have won five straight season openers.

3.Washington won the only previous meeting between the two schools,61-47 in 1991.

PREDICTION:Washington 82, South Carolina State 56