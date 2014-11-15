Washington 77, South Carolina State 59: Shawn Kemp Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the host Huskies to a season-opening victory over the Bulldogs.

Andrew Andrews had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Washington (1-0), while Nigel Williams-Goss added 10 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. The Huskies dominated the backboards, finishing with a 51-37 rebounding advantage.

Karon Wright had a team-high 14 points for South Carolina State (0-1), while Greg Mortimer contributed 10. Edward Stephens finished with nine points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Washington jumped on top early, holding the Bulldogs to two points in the game’s first 6:06 to open up a 10-point advantage. South Carolina State fought back to within three on Wright’s jumper with 8:29 to go in the first half, but the Huskies scored the next 12 points to open back up a comfortable cushion, leading by 16 at the break.

It was much of the same in the second half, with the Washington advantage growing to 20 on Andrews’ 3-pointer just over two minutes into the second half. The Bulldogs fought back again, pulling within 12 with 7:21 to play, but the Huskies responded again, going on a quick 6-0 run to increase the lead to 18 and were never threatened again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington has won 12 straight home openers. … The Huskies struggled from 3-point range, going 3-of-21 beyond the arc. … Neither team shot well from the free-throw line, with the Huskies hitting 58.8 percent and the Bulldogs 46.2.