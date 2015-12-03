Clemson 76, South Carolina Upstate 56

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Junior guard Avry Holmes scored 20 points and Clemson shot 44.8 percent from 3-point range in a 76-56 victory against the University of South Carolina Upstate Wednesday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Holmes, a transfer from the University of San Francisco, made 7-of-9 shots from the floor, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-2 point guard also had six assists and three rebounds for the Tigers, who improved to 5-2 by winning the first game of a five-game homestand over the next two weeks.

Junior forward Jaron Blossomgame added 11 points for Clemson while freshman guard Ty Hudson also scored 11 while connecting on 3-of-5 3-point shots. Senior guard Jordan Roper was 3-of-6 from long range and finished with nine points as the Tigers combined to make 13 3-pointers.

Clemson, which made 14 3s in a six-point loss at Minnesota Monday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, notched consecutive games with at least 13 3-pointers for the first time in school history.

USC Upstate, which slipped to 1-8, got 11 points from forward Josh Cuthbertson and 10 points apiece from guard Malik Moore and forward Michael Buchanon.

Clemson took control from the outset against the Spartans of the Atlantic Sun Conference and led 39-22 at the half.