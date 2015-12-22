Colorado State 89, South Carolina Upstate 61

Colorado State guards Antwan Scott, Prentiss Nixon and Jeremiah Paige combined to make 11 3-pointers, leading the Rams to a 89-61 victory over South Carolina Upstate in a non-conference game Monday night in Fort Collins, Colo.

Scott (4-for-6 from 3-point range), Nixon (4-for-4) and Paige (3-for-4) combined to shoot 78.5 percent from long distance. Scott finished with a game-high 20 points and led the Rams (7-5) with eight rebounds.

South Carolina Upstate (3-11) was led by forwards Josh Cuthbertson and Philip Whittington, both of whom scored 11 points. Forward Malik Moore led the Spartans with eight rebounds.

Colorado State, which never trailed, went on a 15-1 run to take a 21-7 lead with 11:22 left in the first half. Nixon and Paige each made two 3-pointers in that sequence.

The Rams maintained their double-digit lead until South Carolina Upstate guard Mike Cunningham made a 3-pointer with 17:14 remaining in the second half, cutting the lead to 45-38.

Colorado State then pulled away for good on a 16-2 run fueled by four 3-pointers from Scott and another by Paige.