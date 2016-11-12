Georgetown opens season by routing South Carolina Upstate

Guard Rodney Pryor scored 26 first-half points and Georgetown led wire-to-wire as the Hoyas opened their season by defeating South Carolina Upstate 105-60 on Saturday at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

On a day where the Hoyas honored Hall of Fame guard and former Georgetown great Allen Iverson by giving out Iverson bobbleheads, there was no bumbling or bungling by the home team, which played a near flawless game.

Pryor was playing his first game for Georgetown since being a graduate transfer from Robert Morris.

Pryor, who finished with 32 points, got plenty of help as the Hoyas (1-0) put on a clinic in the first 20 minutes. Guard L.J. Peak pumped in 14 first-half points and forward Isaac Copeland added 10 as the Spartans never had a chance.

The Hoyas shot over 77 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, connecting on 24 of 31 field-goal attempts. They shot a sizzling 69.2 percent from 3-point range, with Pryor hitting 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. For the game, the Hoyas made 66.7 percent of their field-goal attempts (36 of 54).

Georgetown jumped out to a 9-2 lead and before the Spartans (0-1) knew what happened, the Hoyas were up 19-4 with just under 16 minutes to go in the half. Pryor scored 10 of the next 12 Georgetown points to put the Hoyas up by 22 at 32-10, and there still was more than 12 minutes to go in the first half.

Georgetown kept the offensive pressure on and Copeland's layup as the first half expired, the Hoyas led 68-35.

The second half started just like the first with the Spartans going scoreless for almost the first four minutes.

Georgetown, which was returning four starters and 10 lettermen from last year's squad that finished 15-18, extended their 30-point lead to 40 points and cracked the 100-point barrier when Tre Campbell made a pair of free throws with a little more than three minutes left in the game.

Georgetown reached the 100-point mark for the fifth time in John Thompson III's tenure with the Hoyas.

Heading into Saturday's game, the Spartans were optimistic they could compete with Hoyas. All five starters from last season returned.

Guard Mike Cunningham led the Spartans with 17 points while center Michael Buchannan added 12 for South Carolina Upstate.