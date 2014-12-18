Memphis 83, South Carolina Upstate 73: Sophomores Pookie Powell and Avery Woodson fueled a 3-point barrage for the host Tigers, who used a 13-1 second-half run to shake off the pesky Spartans.

Powell finished with career-high 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc and Woodson notched a career best with 16 points of his own, going 4-of-5 from 3-point range as Memphis (5-4) made 11-of-21 3-point attempts. Trahson Burrell set career highs with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Ty Greene scored 25 points with six steals to lead USC Upstate (8-4), which pulled within two points with less than 11 minutes remaining before being held to one point for almost five minutes. Fred Miller scored 15 points and Michael Buchanan came off the bench to contribute a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Damian Goodwin tipped in his own miss with 10:33 to go, capping a 10-4 run and bringing the Spartans within 63-61 before the Tigers opened some breathing room by scoring 13 of the next 14 points. Powell hit two 3-pointers during that stretch, Chris Hawkins added a 3-pointer and Powell’s basket with 5:52 to play established a 76-62 Memphis cushion.

USC Upstate led by eight points with just under 12 minutes remaining in the opening half before the Tigers used a 19-3 spurt – highlighted by nine consecutive points from Woodson – to build a 29-21 advantage. Woodson and Powell hit 3-pointers during a half-closing 10-2 burst to send Memphis into intermission leading 42-29.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis F Shaq Goodwin, tied for the team led in scoring and leading the squad in rebounds coming in, finished with just five points on 1-of-4 shooting, five rebounds and six turnovers. … The Tigers have shot 51.3 percent from the field in their past two games after making 38.8 percent in their previous three contests. … Austin Nichols added 12 points and seven rebounds for Memphis and Nick King scored 10 points.