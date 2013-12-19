Preview: South Carolina Upstate at South Carolina

After playing just two games in a 22-day span, South Carolina gears up for its second tilt in 72 hours when in-state opponent South Carolina Upstate makes the short trip down I-26 for a Thursday afternoon contest. The Gamecocks have struggled to score consistently (they rank 279th nationally at less than 68 points per game), and were defeated by mid-major Manhattan at home 86-68 on Tuesday. “There’s no other ways around the pill here. We know we’re a lot better. We did a real crappy job playing today,” Gamecocks coach Frank Martin told The State afterward.

The Gamecocks will have to improve immediately with a Spartans team coming in that already has an ACC skin — Virginia Tech — on its wall, and played close with Tennessee as well. The good news for South Carolina is that the Spartans’ offense isn’t quite firing either at 71.6 points per game, but Martin’s Gamecocks will have to find a way to slow down Torrey Craig. The 6-6 forward has racked up 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds thus far for South Carolina Upstate.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Carolinas/SportSouth

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE (5-5): The Spartans are losers of two straight, but have plenty to be excited about as Atlantic Sun play approaches. Craig leads the league in scoring, while Ty Greene has averaged 14.9 points and 3.3 assists thus far. If the squad can bump the field goal percentage up a bit from its current 43.9 percent, the Spartans will contend in the league.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-4): Year two of Martin’s rebuilding project is off to a slow start, but one bright spot has been freshman Sindarius Thornwell, who leads the team in scoring at 12.7 points per game. Now added to Martin’s mix is guard Bruce Ellington, who was finishing up at wide receiver for the Gamecocks football team and has played 20 minutes per game in his two contests since returning. If Ellington can gain chemistry with Thornwell and Villanova transfer Tyrone Johnson (12.2 points, 4.2 assists), it will go a long way toward turning things around in Columbia.

TIP-INS

1. Ellington started practicing with the basketball team on Dec. 3 after leading the football team in receiving yards with 635.

2. South Carolina has not won since Nov. 24.

3. The Spartans are 0-8 all time against SEC competition.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 72, South Carolina Upstate 65