South Carolina Upstate 74, South Carolina 68
December 19, 2013 / 11:37 PM / 4 years ago

South Carolina Upstate 74, South Carolina 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South Carolina Upstate 74, South Carolina 68: Ricardo Glenn racked up 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as the visiting Spartans upset the Gamecocks.

Glenn was 8-for-12 from the field and Torrey Craig added 13 for South Carolina Upstate (6-5), which picked up its first victory over the Gamecocks in four tries. Ty Greene and Fred Miller chipped in 10 each for the Spartans, who won despite shooting just 20-for-35 from the free throw line.

Sindarius Thornwell led South Carolina (2-5) with 19 points while Tyrone Johnson was the only other Gamecock in double figures with 11. South Carolina shot 33.3 percent from the field, including a 3-for-13 performance from Bruce Ellington.

The Spartans led 61-54 with less than five minutes to go, but five Ellington points and Demetrius Henry’s dunk brought the Gamecocks within a possession at 63-61. However, South Carolina missed five of its final six field-goal attempts as the Spartans finished off the victory.

The Gamecocks led 33-16 with less than five minutes to play in the first half, but Shunquez Stephens’ layup sparked a 17-4 run Spartan run to leave them trailing just 37-33 at the half. The Spartans took their first lead 46-45 on another Stephens layup with 11:10 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Gamecocks had 17 offensive rebounds. … The Spartans are 1-8 against SEC opponents. … The Gamecocks have not won since Nov. 24.

