Preview: South Carolina Upstate at Tennessee

Tennessee looks to bounce back from a season-opening loss toXavier when the Volunteers host South Carolina Upstate on Saturday. Tennessee,which was 7-for-19 from foul line en route to a 67-63 defeat,hasn’t lost back-to-back games to open a season since 1965. TheVolunteers have, however, won 14 straight games against in-state opponents.

Tennessee is paced by center Jordan McRae, who scored 23points in the opener. Josh Richardson added 13 points while junior JarnellStokes’ four points matched a career low before he fouled out after 20 minutes of action. Torrey Craig leads the Spartans with 22 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE (1-1): Craig logged 31 points and was 5-for-9 from 3-point range while grabbing nine rebounds in the Spartans’ 82-74 loss toWinthrop on Wednesday. Ty Greene is averaging 19 points on 61.9 percent shooting and ateam-high five assists for South Carolina Upstate, which upset Virginia in itsopener. Richard Glenn pitches in 12 points and Jodd Maxey averagesseven rebounds.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (0-1): Antonio Barton recorded 10 points andfour assists in the Volunteers’ opener. Jeronne Maymon, who has 18 offensiveboards in his last three games, added seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds.Stokes also registered three blocks in his less-than-stellar opener.

TIP-INS

1. 1. Tennessee has won 21 straight home openers.

2. South Carolina Upstate has another SEC team on its schedule - a road game against South Carolina on Dec. 19.

3. Maymon committed five turnovers against Xavier.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 72, South Carolina Upstate 59