(Updated: UPDATED Maymon’s stats in 2nd graph. .... Minor editing elsewhere.)

Tennessee 74, South Carolina Upstate 65: Jarnell Stokes logged 17 points and 18 rebounds as the host Volunteers came back to edge the Spartans.

Jeronne Maymon added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (1-1), which trailed 42-35 at halftime and used an 18-4 second-half run to win. Jordan McRae and Antonio Barton added 18 and 13 points, respectively.

Torrey Craig scored a game-high 20 points for South Carolina Upstate (1-2). Craig also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds while Ty Greene pitched in 15 points and five boards.

Greene scored five points in an early 13-0 run for the Spartans as they turned an 11-8 deficit into a 21-11 edge with 12 minutes left in the first half. Tennessee pulled as close as six and scored the last five points of the opening stanza.

Five straight McRae points early in the second half brought the Volunteers within one before a free throw by Ricardo Glenn opened South Carolina Upstate’s lead to 57-48 with 12:33 to play. Two minutes later, Maymon made a pair of free throws to start the 18-4 stretch and McRae scored six points in the final 3:40 to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee won its 22nd straight home opener. … The Volunteers narrowly avoided losing back-to-back games to open a season for the first time since 1965. … Tennessee committed just five turnovers.