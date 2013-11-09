Preview: South Carolina Upstate at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech could have the depth to play a more up-tempo game when it opens the post-Erick Green era against visiting South Carolina Upstate on Saturday. Hokies coach James Johnson is looking for several talented players to raise their games to replace Green, the nation’s leading scorer and media’s ACC player of the year in 2012-13. Junior forward C.J. Barksdale is out due to a three-game suspension, but promising freshman Ben Emelogu and transfer Adam Smith make their debuts.

Jarrell Eddie is the most productive player returning after averaging 12.3 points in 2012-13 for the Hokies, who were picked last in the ACC’s preseason media poll. Virginia Tech won’t have it easy against the Spartans, who return all five starters and were ranked third in the Atlantic Sun preseason poll. South Carolina Upstate forward Torrey Craig, who averaged 17.2 points last season, was named the league’s preseason player of the year for the second straight season.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE (2012-13: 16-17, 9-9 Atlantic Sun): The Spartans struggled on the road last season, winning only five of 17 contests. Craig leads three players back that averaged in double figures scoring, including guard Ty Greene (12.6) and forward Ricardo Glenn (10.5). Jodd Maxey and Mario Blessing also provide experience for South Carolina Upstate’s 12th-year coach Eddie Payne, who hopes to get production from a six-man freshman group.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (2012-13: 13-19, 4-14 ACC): Johnson saw so much leadership potential in Emelogu that he made the freshman a captain on a team with seven upperclassmen. Eddie gives the Hokies a proven offensive threat and Smith, a transfer from UNC-Wilmington, averaged 13.7 points in 2011-12 while senior forward Cadarian Raines scored 6.6 per game a season ago. “We’ve got a lot of unknowns right now,” Johnson told the Richmond Times Dispatch. “I’m not sure what to expect from this team, but I do expect us to get better every day.”

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech G Devin Wilson is expected to start while fellow freshman G Malik Mueller from Germany was deemed ineligible for the season by the NCAA.

2. The Spartans lost their only previous game against Virginia Tech during the 2010-11 season and stand 0-7 all time against ACC opponents.

3. The Hokies are 9-0 in both season and home openers since joining the ACC in 2004.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 70, South Carolina Upstate 65