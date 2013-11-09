FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Carolina Upstate 64, Virginia Tech 63
November 9, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

South Carolina Upstate 64, Virginia Tech 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: TAKES out records.....CHANGES nine times to eight times in first sentence second graph REMOVED: season opener from lede / ADDED records REWORKED: last sentence, 2nd graph CORRECTED: spelling of Hokies - 3rd graph / Zegeren free-throw attempts)

South Carolina Upstate 64, Virginia Tech 63: Ty Greene scored a team-high 17 points as the visiting Spartans outlasted the Hokies.

Torrey Craig added 13 points and eight rebounds while Ricardo Glenn scored 10 for South Carolina Upstate (1-0), which beat an ACC opponent for the first time in eight tries. Babatunde Olumuyiwa, finishing with nine points, scored the last field goal of the game with 1:52 left and had a big block with five seconds left.

Cadarian Raines scored all of his career-high 17 points in the second half as Virginia Tech (0-1) led by five with 8:51 left (58-53), but missed several opportunities down the stretch. Jarell Eddie had 18 points and seven rebounds while Joey van Zegeren added seven rebounds and five blocks for the Hokies, but went 0-for-3 from the free-throw line.

Craig recorded 11 points and six rebounds in the first half for South Carolina Upstate, which returned all five starters, en route to a 33-31 lead at intermission. Eddie led the way with 15 points in the opening 20 minutes for Virginia Tech, which drained 5-of-10 from 3-point range to stay close.

Greene scored five straight to give the Spartans a 43-38 advantage before Virginia Tech scored eight of the next nine points – five by Raines -- to retake the lead. Greene ignited a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer to build a 62-58 advantage, but two baskets by Raines tied the contest with 4:09 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia Tech F C.J. Barksdale served the first of a three-game suspension for violating team rules. … South Carolina Upstate F Jodd Maxey led all rebounders with 10. … The Hokies dropped to 9-1 in both season and home openers since joining the ACC in 2004.

