Preview: South Dakota at Creighton

Creightonlooks to put together back-to-back wins for the first time sincebefore Thanksgiving when it hosts South Dakota on Tuesday. TheBluejays haven’t played at home since Nov. 25, when they won theirfifth straight to start the season, but have alternated wins andlosses in four games away from Omaha since. Creighton came frombehind to win at Nebraska on Sunday and starts a three-game homestandwhen the Coyotes come to town.SouthDakota had its three-game winning streak snapped when it gave up aseason-high 87 points to Youngstown State on Friday. The Coyotesscore 72.3 points a contest, led by Brandon Bos and Tyler Larson at16.3 points per game and 15.1, respectively, but the team’s defense has allowed75.1 points a game. That defense will be tested by a balancedBluejays offense, which is led by Isaiah Zierden (12.6 points) andAustin Chatman (12.1).

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA (3-6): Thoughthe Coyotes lost to Youngstown State on Friday, they may have foundmore of an offensive identity in the process, realizing they need towork the ball inside more. Down by 15 midway through the second half,South Dakota had made more 3-pointers than twos, so coach Craig Smithimplored his team to work the ball into the paint more, which almostled to a comeback. “It was touch down there (in the paint) but oncewe started finishing it got us back in the game,” Larson told theVermillion Plain Talk. “(Smith) got into us and said we’re ‘lovingthe 3 and liking the rim.’ That’s what really changed things.”

ABOUT CREIGHTON (7-2): Losing anAll-American player and coach’s son in Doug McDermott wasn’t easy forCreighton, but coach Greg McDermott is seeing his seniors starting totake charge of this year’s squad. Avery Dingman, Will Artino andChatman are at least filling the leadership void left by DougMcDermott, who commanded a great deal of respect within the Creightonprogram, and their coach is taking notice of how that’s helping theteam. “We have three seniors who have beaten Nebraska four straighttimes, and that hasn’t happened in often in our history,” GregMcDermott said after the Bluejays rallied to beat the Cornhuskers inLincoln on Sunday. “I am really proud of them given what we lostlast year. This is their team now and our preparation this week wasreally, really good.”

TIP-INS

1. Creighton G Rick Kreklow, whotransferred to the Bluejays from California, may be gettingcomfortable in his new locale, going 3-for-3 from 3-point rangeagainst Nebraska after starting the season 3-for-15 from beyond thearc.

2. South Dakota G CaseyKasperbauer has been hot from long range, hitting 16 3-pointers overhis last three games.

3. The Bluejays are 4-0 thisseason when holding the opposition to less than 40 percent shootingfrom the field.

PREDICTION: Creighton 72, SouthDakota 58